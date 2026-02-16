Comrades of the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, not only have our efforts to cancel democratic elections been thwarted, as well as our efforts to cancel trials with juries, but now one of our Labour Stasi Disinfo operations has been uncovered by democracy-loving journalist scum who we tried to condemn with planted false evidence claiming they were Russian agents.

This is truly a bad day for communism and Labour’s attempt to transition our country from socialism to communism.

Comrade Starmer is now under pressure to discipline and liquidate the influential Stasi Labour group caught concocting a fake smear campaign against journalists.

The Stasi disinfo mission, ordered by Comrade Starmer and other high-party Stasi operatives, was codenamed Operation Cannon. Its modus operandi was to thwart any form of free speech and free press in the PRSB. A free press is a fundamental threat to our bid for communism.

The Stasi team was called “Labour Together”, and we write of them in the past tense because they have all been hunted down and liquidated for their fundamental error in being discovered.

This is a message to all Stasi operatives: if you fail your missions — you will be liquidated; if you are discovered — you will be liquidated. The Big State and Comrade Starmer do not tolerate any form of failure by Stasi agents.