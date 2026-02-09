17.7 C
London
Monday, February 9, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldWho From Labour Could Replace Keir Starmer?
World

Who From Labour Could Replace Keir Starmer?

LONDON - England - The race is on to find the new Labour leader after Keir Starmer is ejected as prime minister.

Daily Squib
By Lumpenbourgeoisie
ai
keir starmer placement labour
Who out of Labour will replace Keir Starmer?

The hunt is already on for a replacement for Keir Starmer in the leadership race to the most destructive, sclerotic, and incompetent government ever to have shat on Britain.

Who will it be?

  1. Commie Shister Mancunion – Comes from up North and revels in their regional accent. Wants to totally sniff out all wealth in Britain. Likes Tetley and endorses transgender paedophilia.
  2. Commie Trotskyst Wanker – Born in the Fabian Society’s lavatory. A staunch communist autocrat who goes by the book and likes to spend as much time on international flights as possible spreading the call for global communism.
  3. Commie Leninist POS – Wants people who save money to have their bank accounts plundered and put to work in the gulag. Likes to eat raw salt from large buckets.
  4. Commie Marxist Cunt – Reads Karl Marx books daily and follows Marxist doctrine by the book. Nationalise everything and ban commerce and capitalism.
  5. Commie Marxist Green Eco Activist – Wants everyone recycled in bins.
  6. Commie Fucking Wanker – Just a simple communist who wants everyone in the UK to be equal in poverty except for high party members, unions, and civil servants of the Big State.

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    REVEALED: King Charles to Exile Prince Andrew to New Location
    Daily Squib
    Lumpenbourgeoisiehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    1 COMMENT

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment - proton vpn

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.