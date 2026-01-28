Comrade Starmer Visiting Communist Comrades in China

This is a bulletin for the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain regarding the visit by Comrade Starmer to our communist brothers in arms the supremely communist People’s Republic of China.

中国共产党万岁

As you all already know, the former country of Great Britain is currently transitioning from hard socialism to full communism, and Comrade Starmer is being guided by the Chinese Communist Party and its supreme leader Xi Jinping.

During his trip to China, Comrade Starmer will be schooled in various methods of oppression, how to commit genocide, and how to run entire teams of spies, hackers and other clandestine operations against democracy.

Comrade Starmer will present a commemorative painting of the Tiananmen Square massacre, where over 10,000 pro-democracy protesters and university students were massacred in cold blood. Comrade Starmer himself is rather an expert in anti-democracy operations and has thwarted multiple elections in the PRSB denying millions of their right to vote. He has also proudly come down hard on any form of free speech, freedom of expression and democracy.

During China’s Great Leap Forward, the communist Party of China under supreme leader Chairman Mao murdered over 55 million Chinese people, mostly peasants.

“When there is not enough to eat, people starve to death. It is better to let half of the people die so that the other half can eat their fill.”

— Mao Zedong, 1959

This beautiful quote of Chairman Mao sums up the communist ideology very well, and it is the Labour Party’s wish to emulate the teachings and methods of the Chinese communists as best as we can, and apply them in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. We are already punishing the farmers, publicans and the peasants who live in the British countryside, as well as the pensioners, and of course the tax slaves we lovingly call the “working people”.

We wish Comrade Starmer a joyous visit to China, and look forward to the Super Spy Chinese Embassy in Central London which the CCP will utilise to spy on the capitalist pig Yankee scum embassy, and other capitalist scum.

INDUSTRIAL AND PRODUCTION BULLETIN #349002

Adult literacy amongst the proletariat has risen by minus 34 percent.

Production of rotten turnips has increased by 92 percent.

Production in stale bread, unpurified water fortified with lead, faecal matter and fluoride has increased by 210 percent.

Rodent farming techniques have improved production levels by 67 percent, thus helping to feed the nation’s proletariat.

Net Zero Juice, that cool refreshing drink, has increased production levels by over 400,045 percent…and counting…

Miniprod forecasts an increase in used toilet paper ration, April, 24, 2026 from 3 sheets to 3 sheets per week.