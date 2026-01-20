Thanks to Keir Starmer, U.S. data will now be mined and collected en masse by the Super Spy China Embassy, which he okayed today.

Starmer, who is flying to China soon, okayed the building of the Super Spy Chinese Hub because he wants to make some deals with the CCP. Labour are trading off the national security of the UK and US for piffling economic pennies from China.

The site of the Chinese Super Spy Embassy goes directly over major data cables that daily transmits top secret tactical security details as well as most of the financial data that links the City of London Financial District. Sensitive U.S. data will be siphoned off and sent to Beijing where CCP, and PLA analysts will collate and parse the lucrative information to benefit Chinese communist interests.

Britain’s spy chiefs have warned the anti-democratic Labour government that they cannot “wholly eliminate” the national security risks around China’s new London embassy after Labour stupidly granted permission for it to go ahead.

In a joint letter, the heads of MI5 and GCHQ warned that it was “not realistic to expect to be able wholly to eliminate each and every potential risk” associated with the development, on the former Royal Mint site in east London. In other words, what goes on in the Super Spy China Embassy stays there before stolen and hacked data is transferred to Beijing.

The Chinese will have Diplomatic Immunity, and will not allow any form of inspection. With deep underground rooms, and vast antenna arrays on the roof planned, the Chinese agents will also utilise sweeping techniques to hack all calls in London, including the U.S. Embassy and crucial supposedly “clandestine” staff in-country.

PM Keir Starmer congratulated himself today on “ensuring Britain’s security and national interests” by okaying a massive Chinese spy hub, bang in the middle of London.