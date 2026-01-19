17.7 C
UK and EU to Send Combat Force to Greenland

LONDON - England - The weak and ineffectual UK and European nations will send a combat force to Greenland to counteract Trump.

By Upier Baum
lgbtqp uk army greenland combat force

Don’t worry folks, Greenland is safe from Donald Trump, the big orange bully. Britain and Europe’s hollowed out underfunded LGBTQP armies are on the way to save the day.

British PM Kier Starmer is set to send multiple LGBTQP regiments of 12 soldiers to dance around and wave flags to iconic pop stars like Lady Ga Ga, Pet Shop Boys and Erasure.

“Along with the LGBQTP regiments of trans and gay soldiers, we have also put together a few bicycles, a horse and cart and one World War II rifle.

“The Europeans will send 14 troops that they can muster together all wearing leather LGBTQP bondage gear, cock rings, and large floppy dildos.”

According to the Europeans and the UK, floppy dildos can be very effective in combat.

Let’s face it, with a strong USA, led by a strong president, and a strong military, there is zero respect towards a weak Europe and UK with pathetically ineffectual underfunded militaries. If Europe and the EU want to be treated with respect, and as equals, to the USA, they better get their fucking military in order. Russia and China could go through Europe in less than a week at the state of things currently. Trump is right to put the weak UK and EU in the crosshairs with Greenland. This is a lesson they still don’t fucking get. Starmer is a useless, feeble, ineffectual, woke bureaucratic piss stain. Decades of woke LGTQP indoctrination has left the UK and European continent defenceless and demoralised. The brutal, ruthless forces waiting to invade, will have no mercy, they will have no compassion, they will have no pity or weakness as they destroy everything in their path and leave Europe and the UK in ruins, begging for surrender.

