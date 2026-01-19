World Economic Forum: Global Supply Chains Enter New Era of Structural Volatility

Global supply chains have moved into a period of lasting instability, according to a new report from the World Economic Forum, prompting companies and governments to rethink how and where they invest and produce.

The research finds that almost three quarters of business leaders now place resilience at the heart of their investment strategies, with 74 percent viewing it as a source of future growth rather than a defensive cost.

The report, Global Value Chains Outlook 2026: Orchestrating Corporate and National Agility, produced in collaboration with Kearney, argues that today’s volatility reflects a deep structural shift rather than a temporary disruption.

Geopolitical fragmentation, faster technological change, industrial policy intervention, the energy transition and tightening resource constraints are fundamentally reshaping global value chains and making disruption a permanent feature of the economic landscape.

Kiva Allgood, Managing Director at the World Economic Forum, said volatility can no longer be treated as a passing phase. She noted that competitive advantage increasingly depends on foresight, flexibility and coordination across entire ecosystems, adding that companies and countries that develop these capabilities together will be better placed to attract investment, secure supply and sustain growth in a more fragmented global economy.

Evidence of this shift is already visible. In 2025, tariff escalations between major economies redirected more than 400 billion dollars in global trade flows.

Disruptions across key shipping routes pushed container shipping costs up by 40 percent year-on-year, while manufacturing output in advanced economies grew at its slowest pace since 2009.

At the same time, more than 3,000 new trade and industrial policy measures were introduced globally during the year, more than three times the annual level seen a decade earlier. Together, these trends underline why supply chain resilience has become central to both corporate strategy and national competitiveness.

Alongside the Global Supply Chains report, the Forum has launched the Manufacturing and Supply Chain Readiness Navigator, a digital tool designed to turn analysis into practical insight. Built on global indices, the tool helps governments identify competitiveness gaps and prioritise reforms, while allowing businesses to assess infrastructure readiness and ecosystem strength when making location and investment decisions.

The report also points to examples of how targeted national strategies are already influencing manufacturing performance.

In Ireland, Skillnet Ireland links government, industry and educators to provide subsidised training aligned with business needs.

In China, large-scale investment in digital infrastructure under the New Infrastructure initiative has enabled real-time industrial connectivity through extensive 5G deployment. In Qatar, a national dashboard tracking essential food items in real time strengthens supply security by allowing early intervention and rapid, data-led responses to disruption.

Per Kristian Hong, Partner at Kearney, said supply chain disruption in 2026 is likely to be constant and structural. He argued that geopolitical tensions, changing trade rules and labour shortages are redefining how value is created and moved, forcing supply leaders to redesign operating models to function under permanent uncertainty. This, he said, means moving away from efficiency-led systems towards adaptive networks that can be reconfigured as conditions change.