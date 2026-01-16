Security analysts have revealed that the Chinese Super Spy Embassy championed by Kier Starmer will be a lucrative spy hub hoovering up as much economic/strategic/military data about the UK as possible, and will be a fundamental threat to Britain.

The British data cables that run close to the plans for the Chinese embassy are direct routes to the City of London financial district where billions of pounds are traded every day, and will also be a goldmine of data beneficial to China regarding multi-million pound deals.

Utilising high-end military quantum computers, that data will be sent to Beijing, where it will be analysed and parsed for future use. The stolen secrets will also be handed over to teams of Chinese hackers, who will be able to pinpoint vulnerabilities to exploit in the security gaps.

The data cable hack will not only spy on the UK but on the entirety of Europe and the United States, along with the Middle East and South East Asia, where financial deals may occur.

Kier Starmer is knowingly endangering Western economies and will permanently damage the United Kingdom with his decision to allow the Chinese Super Spy Embassy to go ahead.

On the roof of the embassy will also be located, masses of cell phone grabbing antennas that will sweep the entirety of London and capture as much data as possible 24 hours a day.

The security services in countries like Britain, generally need to apply to acquire data from a source, which then is okayed or refused by an independent adjudicator, but the Chinese Communist Party is not bound by such rules and regulations. Their modus operandi is to grab, steal, hack as much data from their enemies as possible for the benefit of China, economically and in strategic military terms.

Much like the Chinese social media spy app, TikTok, the massive treasure trove of data which will be acquired by the Chinese Super Spy Embassy will be used to manipulate the West, and benefit the Chinese economy to the detriment of Britain, Europe and the United States.

By agreeing to have this monstrous Chinese spy hub to be built in the centre of London, Kier Starmer is effectively committing High Treason and aiding the enemy.