17.7 C
London
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Prince Andrew: “Don’t care if you’re a Chinese Spy! Yah! I’ll have some of that!”

WOKING PIZZA EXPRESS - England - Oh dear, the rather naive and reckless Prince Andrew accepted cash from a known Chinese spy for the CCP.

By Wong Wei
Prince Andrew fraternised with a known Chinese spy and accepted large amounts of money from the communist intelligence agent.

Poor old Randy Andy not only has he a penchant for young pussy, but he also does not give a flying fuck about the UK’s national security and is so desperate for cash will even accept cash bribes from Chinese spies.

“Ooh! Look what I fo’ youuu Andy! (waving a large wad of cash) You my bestest fliend! Numbah one fan I am! Ret’s go to Buckingham Parace so I can rook alound!”

The naive royal is not very well versed in espionage or anything to do with intelligence.

Royal physicians who have tested Andrew’s intelligence levels have kept their findings secret, but it is estimated that the prince has an IQ of 42, and that’s being generous.

