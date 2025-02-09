17.7 C
London
Sunday, February 9, 2025
secret satire society
World

Daily Squib Would Have Gone Woke For $100 Million USAID

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib would have gone woke for a $100 million USAID bribe to spread far-left propaganda.

Daily Squib
By Harry Baals
ai
how to make $5 million dollars a year usaid woke propaganda

Dayum! Seeing the list of people given billions of USAID U.S. taxpayer dollars for spreading woke, gay, BLM, Metoo and transgender propaganda, for a $100 million the Daily Squib would have been promoting that shit too.

Why did we not hear about this crap? Over 4,100 news outlets were receiving billions of dollars of US taxpayer cash to promote woke LGBTQP and far-leftist propaganda for decades, and we were not in on it, or even considered for the list. Shit, for that kind of money we would have had rainbows and BLM, LGBTQP stories all over the Squib. We missed out on the USAID bonanza, how the hell are we going to live that one down?

The irony of the whole situation is that we were saying stuff like “Go Woke Go Broke” when those guys were literally swimming in USAID bribes from the U.S. taxpayer. They must have been giggling all the way to their penthouses.

Imagine all the far-leftists driving around in their Ferraris and Porsches funded by USAID, and many of the Squib staffers barely can afford a bicycle.

Well, that’s the price for having some integrity, huh.

Seriously, we would never accept any US taxpayer cash stolen and redistributed (laundered) in the form of USAID. This despicable act actually sickens us, and is more akin to theft from decent, hard-working Americans. Especially as the US is in debt for nearly $40 trillion, it’s a disgusting act of corruption that Big Balls and Elon Musk have uncovered. Bless those guys, and thanks to Trump for uncovering the biggest crime ever investigated in US state history.

Yes, the Daily Squib is poor, but at least we did not rip off the US taxpayers for billions.

Daily Squib
Harry Baalshttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

