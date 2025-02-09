Why Rappers Wear Chains

17.7 C
ATLANTA - USA - Why do rappers wear all those big chains? These are some of the big existential questions that many people ask about the fascinating world of rap.

Rappers often wear gold chains with large pendants as a symbol of their success and wealth, as is this rapper eating fried chicken in the middle of a road. As the cars drive by, he revels in his success as a rapper in the world of rap music. It is a highly idealistic lifestyle for African Americans, and exemplifies their status in black high society.

Why do rappers wear chains?

Rappers wear jewellery to flex, show off their wealth, and make a spectacle of their disposable income.

They also wear jewellery to commemorate, money, greed, low morality, laziness, sexual perversion, drugs, and crime which are all things celebrated by rappers.

In fact, the most vulgar the display of their chains and jewellery, the higher the status they assume within the black community.

“I’m not certain what type of metal the gentleman in the video is wearing as a chain around his neck, but I could safely guess it is possibly faux gold-plated. If he were to get the metal wet, and it turned green, this would confirm my hypothesis. It’s perfectly fine to wear fake jewellery, many of my rapper clients like to fake it because everything is out on loan, or they simply trash their money away as soon as they get some cash,” Ron Goldberg, an Atlanta jeweller revealed after viewing the video of the rapper.

