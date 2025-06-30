17.7 C
Entertainment

Glastonbury 2025: Low IQ Thug Rapper Gives Mossad a New Project

GLASTONBURY - England - This year's festival certainly was a hit for some people. For others, ah, not so much.

Daily Squib
By Nugas Garris
ai
dumb rapper GLASTONBURY

This year’s Glastonbury music festival involved the same old shit as the other years, you know, white trust fund kids and older with a bit more disposable income than most who can happily spend £23.95 on a hot dog, yet entertain far-leftist political leanings and strong eco politics despite creating massive amounts of pollution by descending on the so-called “music” festival. The highlight, of course, has been some nobody black rapper who received his three minutes of fame by chanting the words “Death to the IDF”, which aligns very much with the sentiment of terrorist groups like Hamas, Hezbollah and the brutal Iranian regime.

Naturally, the crowds of useful idiot NPC lemmings followed the chant with no problem, as is customary in large champagne socialist soirées.

One has to give the low-IQ individual who chanted his divisive violence inducing lyric some praise because he may not have any intelligence or musical skill, but he is indeed self-sacrificing. The vastly creative Mossad agency loves a project, and this guy is now in the crosshairs. In life, there are many things a relatively sane and intelligent person does not do, fuck with great white sharks, lions, tigers, 20,000 foot sheer drops, and Mossad.

Indeed, war is a messy business where many sides of a conflict suffer, but to deliberately incite violence against a particular group of people and single them out is not very clever. There are only 15.8 million Jews in the world today, making up 0.2% of the global population, and at the moment, they are fighting in the Middle East for their own survival, surrounded by countries that much like the crass unintelligent rapper, want them wiped completely off the face of the earth simply for existing.

Of course, some insignificant fuck head like this atavistic primitive rapper is laughable for agencies that have far more pressing projects to deal with, however it may be a fun side-project, maybe a little light relief from the hard grind.

Wondering what delights are awaiting the Glastonbury 2026 festival?

 

  2. I am truly horrified by this not only the BBC allowed it to continue but the crowds all cheering along was disgusting. I am Jewish and I do not agree with everything the Israel gov. does but it is people like this rapper who puts us all in more danger. We are already living in fear in the UK because the government does nothing or the police to protect us. My family have lived her for over 80 years but we are considering leaving this country because it has turned into a nightmare. These people are similar to the Nazis.

