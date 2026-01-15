Socialist Tory Party Has Sacked Conservative MP From Party

Comrades, Kemi Badenoch of the Socialist Tory Party, a wing of the Labour Party with pretty much the exact policies, has sacked a conservative minister, because he was too conservative and was about to defect to brigand Farage and his party.

Comrade Badenoch addressed the remaining Tory Party of five today in a little room at the Tory HQ.

“Comrades, Robert Jenrick has been sacked. He was a proper conservative, you know with conservative ideas. His toxic Tory policies were an affront to the socialist/communist ideological base of the socialist Tory Party and Labour Party. I sincerely hope all five of you are sticking to socialist thoughts and policies that appeal to Labourite Lib Dem/Green Marxist socialism. If I find anyone talking to the brigand, and partisan swine Farage, you too will be thrown into the street with your clothes.”