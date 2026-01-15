17.7 C
London
Thursday, January 15, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldSocialist Tory Party Has Sacked Conservative MP From Party
World

Socialist Tory Party Has Sacked Conservative MP From Party

LONDON - England - Comrade Badenoch of the Socialist Tory Party has sacked the Conservative Party MP Robert Jenrick for being conservative.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Agent 38901-123
ai
commissar badenoch soviet Tory Party

Comrades, Kemi Badenoch of the Socialist Tory Party, a wing of the Labour Party with pretty much the exact policies, has sacked a conservative minister, because he was too conservative and was about to defect to brigand Farage and his party.

Comrade Badenoch addressed the remaining Tory Party of five today in a little room at the Tory HQ.

“Comrades, Robert Jenrick has been sacked. He was a proper conservative, you know with conservative ideas. His toxic Tory policies were an affront to the socialist/communist ideological base of the socialist Tory Party and Labour Party. I sincerely hope all five of you are sticking to socialist thoughts and policies that appeal to Labourite Lib Dem/Green Marxist socialism. If I find anyone talking to the brigand, and partisan swine Farage, you too will be thrown into the street with your clothes.”

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Huzzah! It’s National Pothole Day!
Daily Squib
Stasi Agent 38901-123https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.