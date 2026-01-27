Spain, which is one of the primary gateways into Europe, has fast tracked citizenship for over half a million illegal undocumented migrants in order to “fight against the advance of this far-Right wave” that they perceive is threatening their socialist rule. The Spanish government prides itself in its open borders policy and cites it as a “positive message for Marxism”.

Podemos said the legislation would help dismantle “institutional racism that only fuels exploitation and racist hatred”, while the government cast the move as a political challenge to the Right-wing Vox party, which has been steadily rising in the polls.

The far-left Spanish government will provide the economic migrants with full legal status in Europe and allow them to cross into any EU country for work or residency and give them welfare benefits.

“We are strengthening a migration model based on human rights, integration, coexistence and compatibility with economic growth and social cohesion,” said Ms Elma Saiz, the migration and inclusion minister.

A large percentage of the illegal migrants from open borders Spain will now make their way to Northern France, and then onto Britain where the welfare benefits and free healthcare, as well as 5-star hotel accommodation is the best in Europe, thanks to the policies of Keir Starmer’s Labour government, another far-leftist entity.

Spain has taken in over 23 million migrants in recent years, many of whom entered the country illegally.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people cross the treacherous 1,250-mile Atlantic waterway from West Africa to Spain’s open borders Canary Islands, making it one of the busiest and most lucrative routes for traffickers.