17.7 C
London
Tuesday, January 27, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldOpen Borders Socialist Spain Fast Tracks Half a Million Illegal Migrants Coming...
World

Open Borders Socialist Spain Fast Tracks Half a Million Illegal Migrants Coming to UK

MADRID - Spain - The far-leftist socialist government has fast-tracked citizenship for over half a million illegal migrants, which will destabilise and ruin Europe further.

Daily Squib
By Locura
ai
migrants into spain open borders
Under the socialist far-left government of Pedro Sanchez, Spain has prided itself on its open borders policy

Spain, which is one of the primary gateways into Europe, has fast tracked citizenship for over half a million illegal undocumented migrants in order to “fight against the advance of this far-Right wave” that they perceive is threatening their socialist rule. The Spanish government prides itself in its open borders policy and cites it as a “positive message for Marxism”.

Podemos said the legislation would help dismantle “institutional racism that only fuels exploitation and racist hatred”, while the government cast the move as a political challenge to the Right-wing Vox party, which has been steadily rising in the polls.

The far-left Spanish government will provide the economic migrants with full legal status in Europe and allow them to cross into any EU country for work or residency and give them welfare benefits.

“We are strengthening a migration model based on human rights, integration, coexistence and compatibility with economic growth and social cohesion,” said Ms Elma Saiz, the migration and inclusion minister.

A large percentage of the illegal migrants from open borders Spain will now make their way to Northern France, and then onto Britain where the welfare benefits and free healthcare, as well as 5-star hotel accommodation is the best in Europe, thanks to the policies of Keir Starmer’s Labour government, another far-leftist entity.

Spain has taken in over 23 million migrants in recent years, many of whom entered the country illegally.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people cross the treacherous 1,250-mile Atlantic waterway from West Africa to Spain’s open borders Canary Islands, making it one of the busiest and most lucrative routes for traffickers.

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Socialist Tory Party Disgusted as Conservative Defects to Brigand Bandit Group
Daily Squib
Locurahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.