17.7 C
London
Monday, January 26, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldSocialist Tory Party Disgusted as Conservative Defects to Brigand Bandit Group
World

Socialist Tory Party Disgusted as Conservative Defects to Brigand Bandit Group

LONDON - England - Comrade Badenoch of the Socialist Tory Party is very angry that traitor Suella Braverman, a Conservative, has defected to a brigand partisan group of bandits.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Agent 99938
ai
soviet kemi badenoch defection

Comrades, Kemi Badenoch (William Hague) of the Socialist Tory Party, a wing of the Labour Party with pretty much the exact policies, is very angry today as one of the last conservatives has defected to brigand Farage and his group of bandits.

Another one gone!

Comrade Badenoch addressed the remaining Tory Party of three today in a little room at the Tory HQ.

“Comrades, Suella Braverman has defected to the vile brigand group of bandits led by insurgent terrorist Nigel Farage. She was a proper conservative, you know, with conservative ideas. Her toxic Tory policies were an affront to the socialist/communist ideological base of the socialist Tory Party under the wing of our comrades in the Labour Party. I sincerely hope all three of you are sticking to socialist thoughts and policies that appeal to Labourite Lib Dem/Green Marxist socialism. If I find anyone talking to the brigand, and partisan swine Farage, you too will be thrown into the street without your clothes.”

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
The Hypocrisy of Leftists Regarding Deportations
Daily Squib
Stasi Agent 99938https://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.