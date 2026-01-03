17.7 C
London
Saturday, January 3, 2026
MADURO: “Soy la prueba de que el socialismo no funciona!”

CARACAS - Venezuela - Donald Trump and his amazing team have pulled off another beauty by ousting socialist dictator Nicolas Maduro from the country.

By Órale
What a clinical, professional and clean job by the Trump team at an attempt at regime change in Venezuela. Now that Nicolas Madura has been captured and flown out of the country, hopefully things can change soon for the beleaguered socialist shithole.

The Daily Squib suggested this action many months before it happened.

Pedro Marquadez, 42, a doctor for the former socialist regime, was relieved that Maduro was finally gone.

“I am hoping that my family and I can stop eating from garbage dumps. Socialism was great for Maduro, who ate banquets from his palace, but for the people it was miserable.”

This is not good news for China, who had made some dodgy oil deals with Maduro on the same day of the regime change bombing and capture of the socialist president.

PLEASE SAVE THE UK MR. TRUMP. WE ARE BEGGING YOU TO OUST SOCIALIST DICTATOR STARMER AND RESTORE THE COUNTRY TO NORMALCY. 

