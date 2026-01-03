17.7 C
Saturday, January 3, 2026
SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram Idiots Filmed Their Own Death in Swiss Fire

CRANS-MONTANA - Switzerland - The stupidity of the Instagram idiots who filmed their own death is a testament to the effectiveness of social media programming.

By Stultus est sicut stultus facit
The lunatics and idiots who now inhabit this world are now their own worst enemies. Enabled by the evil forces of social media, they happily film their own deaths on their smartphones. As the flames of the recent Swiss New Year’s bar fire, which killed over 45 people, consumed them, they continued to film for the posterity of internet social media clout.

Such is the level of stupidity and narcissism amongst many of the youth of today, reared on social media consumption and short attention spans, burning to death horribly in searing flames is a small drawback for their frazzled miniature brains.

The programming of these Instagram idiots has been so effective that they have no understanding of real danger and have no ability to assess an event regarding their own safety.

 

