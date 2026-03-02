A viral Dubai Instagram influencer, 27, from Manchester, England, with 23,000 followers, has been commended for his role in bringing quality content to the internet by continuing to film after both of his legs were blown clean off his body after an Iranian suicide drone smashed into a 4-star hotel complex in the desert city.

“I was reporting on the quality of the new designer loafers I had just purchased for $895 and had just tucked into a croissant with my Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse cocktail, consisting of Jim Beam, Jack Daniel’s, Jameson, Johnnie Walker Black and Bacardi 151 (usually used to clean paintbrushes), when I heard a bang sound. I was by the pool on one of those deck chairs, stretching my legs out, admiring my new shoes, looking up at those weird streaks in the sky.”

According to reports, one of the influencer’s legs was discovered almost 100 metres away in a palm tree, and the other was blown into the hotel’s lobby, where it actually kicked someone up the arse.

The influencer’s followers on the stream were all whooping with delight at the entertaining footage, and the influencer gained many new followers as the clip went viral.