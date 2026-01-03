17.7 C
London
Saturday, January 3, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldOBR Reveals Electric Vehicle Sales to Collapse - Pay-per-mile Tax
World

OBR Reveals Electric Vehicle Sales to Collapse – Pay-per-mile Tax

SCUNTHORPE - England - The Office for Budget Responsibility has revealed that electric vehicle sales will collapse due to Pay-per-mile tax.

Daily Squib
By Stasi Agent Treblinka
ai
scrapped evspay-per-mile poll tax labour UK motor industry

Comrades, I can announce how a pay-per-mile poll-tax-on-wheels will affect electric vehicles in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. More good news for Net Zero and electric vehicles, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) have said that 440,000 fewer electric vehicles (EVs) would be sold as a result of the pay-per-mile.

Between now and 2031, sales are expected to drop by 440,000, which is more than all of the 381,970 electric vehicles sold in Britain last year.

Hundreds of thousands of dumped unsold electric vehicles thanks to pay-per-mile poll tax

This is how we will achieve Net Zero in the PRSB by deterring anyone from buying an electric vehicle.

Commissar Rachel Reeves proudly engineered this twisted pay-per-mile tax so that Soviet Britain can increase its momentum into economic collapse.

If the Soviet British government ring-fenced the road tax, and fuel duty, there would be more than enough money for the roads and no need to introduce a pay-per-mile scheme, but thankfully we do not do anything that’s sensible or logical in the PRSB.

  Do you value freedom?

SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB We fight for freedom, justice, satire and coffee. PLEASE CONSIDER DONATING. THANK YOU. Biden Censorship | Starmer Censorship | Google Censorship
ai
Previous article
Military Coup Could Stabilise Nation From a Rogue Treasonous Government
Next article
MADURO: “Soy la prueba de que el socialismo no funciona!”
Daily Squib
Stasi Agent Treblinkahttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment - proton vpn

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
ai

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.