Comrades, I can announce how a pay-per-mile poll-tax-on-wheels will affect electric vehicles in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain. More good news for Net Zero and electric vehicles, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) have said that 440,000 fewer electric vehicles (EVs) would be sold as a result of the pay-per-mile.

Between now and 2031, sales are expected to drop by 440,000, which is more than all of the 381,970 electric vehicles sold in Britain last year.

This is how we will achieve Net Zero in the PRSB by deterring anyone from buying an electric vehicle.

Commissar Rachel Reeves proudly engineered this twisted pay-per-mile tax so that Soviet Britain can increase its momentum into economic collapse.

If the Soviet British government ring-fenced the road tax, and fuel duty, there would be more than enough money for the roads and no need to introduce a pay-per-mile scheme, but thankfully we do not do anything that’s sensible or logical in the PRSB.