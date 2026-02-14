Miliband Claims Net Zero Turnips Will Provide Energy For UK

Sometimes lunatics are given the wheel. “Mad” Ed Miliband is no exception. Apart from being a useless cunt, he is also a raving lunatic of the most dangerous kind that has been let loose on these hallowed isles.

You may wonder why energy prices are the highest in the world in the UK. Well, it’s that little thing called Net Zero, and as Miliband is a Marxist, he is using the cover of this nefarious energy policy to fuck people over, not only with the cost of living crisis but also with the so-called growth of the economy. Simple economics: it is impossible to have “economic growth” when it costs £23 just to put on the fucking kitchen light and £38 to boil the fucking kettle to make a stinking fucking cup of tea.

Speaking at the Fabian Society the other day, Mad Ed was…er…well…mad.

“Turnips. We are going to put turnips on poles and then point them somewhere in the sky, maybe 39 degrees north, 43 degrees south, or something like that. We have to have big turnips, and they need to be organic and not older than three days. You see this turnip (holds up turnip), it’s a Net Zero energy powerhouse, and look at this one with the maggot coming out of it; it’s okay too. I can get as much power out of 500,000 of these turnips as a 9-volt battery, and each turnip will cost £759,000, and it will make electricity really cheap…er…maybe in 40 years’ time from now.”