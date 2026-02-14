We are most certainly living in a time that is in the process of winding down of a nation once called Great Britain. There are still two more years of constant destruction ahead, and the current Labour government are actively destroying this country with gusto. Is this the end of Britain? Is this checkmate?

Throughout the past decades, the rate of decline has increased by quite a measure, and it will continue, it seems, at an exponential rate. The current Labour government was the final nail in the coffin.

There are no saviours to this malaise, as the damage has already been done. One could say it started under Blair or go further back to Major, depending on which political side you fall on.

There is no point in even pinpointing where or what or when — just that the damage cannot be fixed. It is in the systems, it is in the schools, it is in the institutions, and the media; the entire body has succumbed to the tumour, and death is the only answer.

Checkmate!