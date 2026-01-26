17.7 C
London
Monday, January 26, 2026
World

The Hypocrisy of Leftists Regarding Deportations

MINNEAPOLIS - USA - It's okay to have 3.1 million ICE deportations under Obama, but not okay to have deportations under Trump.

By Mendacem memorem esse opportet
The Obama administration logged more than 3.1 million ICE deportations during his eight-year tenure in office. There was not one single squeal of outrage from the leftists during that period.

As of December 2025, approximately 622,000 people had been deported under President Trump’s second administration, and each deportation has been scrutinised, fought, and protested against despite Trump targeting specific illegal alien criminals.

Much of the vitriol and hatred by the leftist agitators has been directed at Tom Homan, the current director of ICE, who are conducting the deportations.

Who was the ICE Director during the Obama era?

Tom Homan was appointed by Obama as the executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations in 2013, later becoming acting director in 2017.

Two tier deportations — they’re good, and allowed if it is the Democrats doing it, but bad and protested against if the Republicans (especially under Trump) are doing it.

Hypocrisy and double standards by the leftists as usual, one rule for Obama, and another rule for Trump.

 

 

