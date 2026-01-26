17.7 C
World

Comrades, Stasi Units On Alert After Traitor Tries to Invoke Democracy

MANCHESTER - England - The People's Republic of Soviet Britain is currently under a state of alert after a traitor tried to invoke democracy with an illegal election.

By STASI INFO. AGENT 84938-12093
WANTED TRAITOR TO BIG STATE DEMOCRACY

Comrades, as you already know, Labour under Supreme Comrade Starmer has already cancelled many local elections in the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, denying millions of people the right to vote. Democracy is an affront to our political ideological goals. The Big State is currently transitioning the nation from socialism to communism. We are following the ideological sentiment of Lenin, who once said: “The goal of socialism is communism”.

Have you seen this man?

CRIME DEMOCRACY STASI REPORT

This treacherous brigand is currently on the loose and dangerous. He is ex-Commissar Burnham of Manchester.

If any prole sees this man, please contact your local Stasi Office so that this man can be erased and liquidated.

Ex-Commissar Burnham has been charged with the serious offence of trying to create a democratic election so he could challenge Comrade Starmer.

The People’s Republic of Soviet Britain does not tolerate democracy in any shape or form. This is why Comrade Starmer is also rejoining the Soviet EU contradicting the will of the people in the largest democratic vote in the PRSB’s history, the EU Referendum of 2016.

Democracy and Capitalism are evil political and economic constructs which will not be tolerated, especially during the transition to full-blown communism in the PRSB.

PEOPLE’S BULLETIN OF THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF SOVIET BRITAIN

NET ZERO JUICE PINTJANICE MUTT, 34, OF STALIN AVENUE, CHESHIRE, HAS BEEN AWARDED ONE BOX OF TRIPLE-USED TAMPONS, THREE BOXES OF QUADRUPLE USED TOILET PAPER AND AN INCREASE IN ROTTEN TURNIP RATIONS CONSISTING OF HALF A ROTTEN TURNIP FOR TWO MONTHS. SHE REPORTED HER FATHER, MOTHER, HUSBAND AND FOUR CHILDREN FOR COMPLAINING THAT THERE WAS NO DEMOCRACY IN THE PRSB AND THAT COMRADE STARMER AND THE LABOUR PARTY ARE A BUNCH OF “STALINIST CUNTS”. THE CONDEMNED WERE TAKEN FROM THEIR HOVELS IN THE EARLY HOURS OF THE MONDAY MORNING AND LIQUIDATED. THEY WILL BE PROCESSED INTO NET ZERO JUICE — THAT COOL, REFRESHING DRINK. REMEMBER COMRADES, LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT!

 

