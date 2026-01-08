17.7 C
MASS PROTESTS: Democrats Find Their Next George Floyd Martyr

MINNEAPOLIS - USA - Mass protests have erupted across the state as leftists find their next George Floyd martyr with Renee Nicole Good.

ostentatio virtuti
Just four blocks away from where George Floyd died, another death has occurred, and this time it is a woman called Renee Nicole Good. As is customary, mass protests have erupted and could evolve into full-blown riots soon enough, seeing as the leftist agitators just found their next martyr. However, as the victim of the shooting was a white woman, the protests will probably be limited.

Whichever side you fall on, it is true to say that the ICE deportations have created a very divisive atmosphere in America, but it is to be expected.

The Epstein Files are now a distant memory.

Story Developing …

ostentatio virtuti

