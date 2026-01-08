MASS PROTESTS: Democrats Find Their Next George Floyd Martyr

Just four blocks away from where George Floyd died, another death has occurred, and this time it is a woman called Renee Nicole Good. As is customary, mass protests have erupted and could evolve into full-blown riots soon enough, seeing as the leftist agitators just found their next martyr. However, as the victim of the shooting was a white woman, the protests will probably be limited.

As in 95%+ of all police shootings…this case has 2 things in common. The offender (Renee Nicole Good) 1. Committed a crime.

•Blocked the road.

••The agent had a legal basis to detain✅ 2. Resisted lawful arrest/attacked an agent.

•Fled & attempted to/did ram into the… pic.twitter.com/zH3dz9Q90e — police.law.news (@policelawnews) January 7, 2026

SAY HER NAME Renee Nicole Good Legal observer trained in conflict avoidance. A car full of stuffed animals and toys. 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/IQib17wndv — PatriotDaughter (@Cubfan13241) January 7, 2026

HAPPENING NOW: Impromptu march erupts in Minneapolis for Renee Nicole Good, killed by ICE pic.twitter.com/oAKsMj8eD6 — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) January 8, 2026

BREAKING: Massive Crowd in Minneapolis for a vigil for Renee Good, killed by Trump’s ICE. If this was a republican woman, Trump would immediately order flags at half staff and call for a massive investigation. SAY HER NAME. RENEE NICOLE GOOD. pic.twitter.com/767RoxnatL — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) January 8, 2026

🚨 BREAKING: Anchorage, Alaska has joined the growing national protests against ICE following the killing of Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis. This is no longer isolated. This is nationwide. pic.twitter.com/0jjnC24rav — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 8, 2026

Whichever side you fall on, it is true to say that the ICE deportations have created a very divisive atmosphere in America, but it is to be expected.

Story Developing …