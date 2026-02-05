17.7 C
Americans in Despair As Somalian “Child Learning Centers” Shut Down

MINNEAPOLIS - USA - Americans are in despair after all those Somalian Child Learning Centers that no kids attend are being shut down.

By Waltzing Matilda
“What’re we gonna do, man? This is heinous! This is awful! I don’t think we can survive this!” a Minnesota resident, clearly in despair at the closures of the Somalian Learning Centers, cried out when he heard the news. This is terrible news for the local communities, where no children have ever been seen at these institutions.

Childcare Centers, Autism Centers, Healthcare Centers all owned by Somalis receive billions of dollars in Federal funding over decades, and the money simply disappeared, possibly funnelled to Somalia or who knows where.

 

 

