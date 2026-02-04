17.7 C
Comrades, I made Commissar Mandy an Ambassador to America Despite Knowing Bad Things

GRIMSBY - England - I, Comrade Starmer stand by my decision to appoint Commissar Mandy to be ambassador to America despite his corruption.

Daily Squib
By Miniprod Dispatch Officer 4390-2
ai
pig greedy keir starmer in trough 2 voted for 'change' sleazy Labour liars labour sleaze ambassador to America

Today, comrades, I want to talk about the disgraced Commissar Mandy who I made an ambassador of America despite knowing he consorted with a paedophile financier and asset for the FSB.

I stand by my judgement to appoint Commissar Mandy.

Because I am the Supreme Comrade, I can do things like that and get away with it. Anyone within the Big State or High Party, or underling commissars who say anything about my corrupt judgement, will be arrested and liquidated.

I have also put a squad of Stasi officers to watch the Daily Squib newspaper, who knew at the time of the appointment to that Yankee shithole Washington, D.C. that something was very wrong. The editor and his writers will be processed into Net Zero Juice.

PEOPLE’S BULLETIN 88768

ANGELA ROSE, 32, OF CORBYN AVENUE, SOLIHULL, HAS BEEN ARRESTED AND LIQUIDATED. SHE WAS CONVICTED AFTER ATTEMPTING TO TRAVEL THIRTEEN MILES OUTSIDE HER ALLOTTED HABITAT ZONE WITHOUT THE NECESSARY TRAVEL DOCUMENTS OR TRAVEL PASS. WE MUST WARN ALL CITIZENS OF SOVIET BRITAIN THAT ANY FORM OF TRAVEL MUST BE TRACKED AND THE NECESSARY PAPERS MUST BE IN ORDER. CONTACT YOUR LOCAL STASI OFFICE TO RECEIVE A TRAVEL PASS IF GRANTED. MANY TRAVEL PASSES ARE REFUSED DEPENDING ON THE SOCIAL CREDIT SCORE OF CITIZENS. PARTY MEMBERS MUST ALSO ADHERE TO THESE RULES — HIGH PARTY MEMBERS CAN TRAVEL ANYWHERE. REMEMBER, LOOK, LISTEN AND REPORT.

 

