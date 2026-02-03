The Burden of Mass Immigration as a Shackle to Ruin Economies of Nations

War and conquest comes in many forms, and one of the most effective methods of bringing nations down is through mass immigration. This technique is guaranteed to inflict serious damage to any nation, and the states with socialist weak leaders are the most affected. Why are socialist democratic states most responsive to this treatment? Simply because the states must take in the deluge of mass immigration because of their socialist ideology, to virtue signal their benevolence and “caring” attitude, as well as their allegiance to socialist International Law.

Small measures of multiculturalism are beneficiary ONLY if conducted under controlled measure.

The economy is key in any state, and the vast burden of dealing with the deluge of mass immigration at pace is a weapon used to infiltrate, burden and disarm states and their economy. The social welfare budgets of socialist states in Europe especially have been targeted for this solution, and a war is being waged by pushing forward mass immigration of millions of people from Third World Developing nations into Europe and the United Kingdom. This war has been waging for over three decades.

Weakening an enemy’s economy via mass immigration not only destabilises a nation from within but from without, and in preparation for war, a nation without a strong economy is thus systematically disarmed before the fighting actually begins. One only has to look at Europe and the sad state of affairs with the United Kingdom where valuable economic resources for the military have been diverted to its immense welfare state which is an alarming burden caused mainly by mass unfettered immigration and an open borders policy. Likewise, Spain is another example of the lunacy of open borders.

In a state of war, Europe and the United Kingdom seem to care more for the masses of illegal immigrants and their rights than defending their own nation. The planting of the Woke agenda was another master stroke by the enemy, which has infiltrated all institutions in an effort to indoctrinate the populace with a form of ideological subversion that further destabilises, demoralises and divides nations from within.

Europe and the United Kingdom, after decades of attack, are now effectively disarmed nations, weakened not only economically but psychologically as well, subverted, anaemic, bifurcated, and very vulnerable to threats. War and defence costs money, without it, there is little or no hope of survival.