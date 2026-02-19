Everything You Buy That’s Made in China Funds Your Own Destruction

Think about this: all those air fryers, headphones, speakers, laptops, phones – all that cheap shit you buy from Temu, from eBay or Amazon — it’s all made in China. Everything that you buy in the shops or online is cheap, badly made crud which usually breaks in less than a week, but nearly every single penny of your hard-earned money is going to fund the People’s Liberation Army so they can make weapons to kill you in the future. N.B. The second segment of the video with the killer robot platoons is most certainly AI-generated propaganda from the PLA, but it proves intention and future capability.

