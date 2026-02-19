17.7 C
FORMER PRINCE ANDREW ARRESTED AND IMPRISONED

SANDRINGHAM - England - Former Prince Andrew has been arrested and imprisoned, awaiting trial on his 66th birthday.

Daily Squib
By Proditoris perditio
PRINCE ANDREW ARRESTED IN PRISON

Holy fucksticks! This is not satire. ALERT! THIS IS NOT SATIRE! The former Prince Andrew (8th in line to the throne), who allegedly gave state secrets away as well as dabbled in a bit of extracurricular activity with 17-year-old girls, has been arrested and imprisoned.

The Daily Squib wrote a satirical scenario about this very event in 2015…now it has all come true.

High treason hundreds of years ago in England would have required a head lopped orf; Andrew can consider himself lucky. Naturally, the Labour government and Meghan Markle are giggling with glee at this setback for the British monarchy. It’s a good thing the late Queen Elizabeth is not around to see this; she’d have a fucking fit.

STORY DEVELOPING

