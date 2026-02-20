Former Royal Prince Andrew Pictured Reading Daily Squib Book

The former royal prince Andrew was pictured yesterday sweating profusely in the back of a chauffeured car with a look of abject horror and disbelief as he held up a copy of the Daily Squib Anthology.

The former Duke of York and eighth in line to the throne was on his way to enjoy a slap-up meal at his favourite Woking Pizza Express to celebrate his 66th birthday.

