Entertainment

Former Royal Prince Andrew Pictured Reading Daily Squib Book

SANDRINGHAM - England - The former royal prince Andrew has been photographed reading the Daily Squib Anthology.

Daily Squib
By The Ed.
FORMER ROYAL ANDREW DAILY SQUIB BOOK

The former royal prince Andrew was pictured yesterday sweating profusely in the back of a chauffeured car with a look of abject horror and disbelief as he held up a copy of the Daily Squib Anthology.

The former Duke of York and eighth in line to the throne was on his way to enjoy a slap-up meal at his favourite Woking Pizza Express to celebrate his 66th birthday.

The Squib Anthology is now sold out and out of print. There are only a very few copies we have stashed in our office photocopy room where lots of sordid deeds happen… say no more. You too can get one of the final copies before some horrid stain or something happens to them. Click here for your copy before they are all gone for good.

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

