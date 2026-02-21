Trumpenomics is Kind of Crap

Hailed as the saviour of the American economy and the world, eh, Trumpenomics is turning out to be kind of shit.

It’s not just the irrational, destabilising decisions off the cuff that breeds uncertainty in the markets, but the quality of the Trumpian decisions seems to be lacking as well. Did the Don just get an idea, write it on a piece of scrap paper, and then implement it without consulting anyone? Probably.

Sure, the Teflon Don wants all that America First stuff, but shitting on all of America’s former allies globally does not do any good for America either. In fact, it creates a further load of negative sentiment and derision that eventually hurts America as much as it hurts its former allies.

It is nigh on impossible to invest or trade in these conditions because unless you are in with the Trump team, you won’t know when he will drop his latest brain fart on Truth Social. All it takes is one comment, and Bitcoin drops 60%, or the S&P suddenly craters out of nowhere.

Tariffs work both ways, and ordinary Americans are paying the price as much as the Europeans and the rest of the world.

Don’t mention the $38 trillion debt that needs to be serviced with $1 trillion per year…. Trump never mentions that subject either. All that QE may provide a temporary respite, but in the long run?

Too many cooks…

It is rather ironic that the economy was doing a lot better under Biden because he did not touch anything. The key to running the economy smoothly, it seems, is that being comatose and completely out of it is the best solution. Just let it do its thing; it runs itself. Don’t poke the fucking thing like Trump is doing. Radical changes without thinking things through or consulting the Fed honchos will fuck the economy in the ass — et voila, we have Trumpenomics… a fucking disaster if there ever was one.

Trump, here’s some advice. Stay out of the economy. Stop trying to micromanage and poke the hornet’s nest all the fucking time. Leave it to the Fed. Just go to sleep like Sleepy Joe. Then everything will be fine.