17.7 C
London
Saturday, February 21, 2026
secret satire society
HomeWorldTrumpenomics is Kind of Crap
World

Trumpenomics is Kind of Crap

WASHINGTON D.C. - USA - From what we have seen up to now, Trumpenomics leaves a lot to be desired.

Daily Squib
By Occasus imperii
ai —Ensure our latest news headlines always appear at the top of your Google Search by making us a Preferred Source. Click here to activate or add us as a Preferred Source in your Google search settings—
End_of_Empire_USA socialist democrat party
"Est inuicem consequens et quod ex diuersis idem ostendit, ut qui mundum nasci dicit per hoc ipsum et deficere significet, quia deficit omne quod nascitur."

Hailed as the saviour of the American economy and the world, eh, Trumpenomics is turning out to be kind of shit.

It’s not just the irrational, destabilising decisions off the cuff that breeds uncertainty in the markets, but the quality of the Trumpian decisions seems to be lacking as well. Did the Don just get an idea, write it on a piece of scrap paper, and then implement it without consulting anyone? Probably.

Sure, the Teflon Don wants all that America First stuff, but shitting on all of America’s former allies globally does not do any good for America either. In fact, it creates a further load of negative sentiment and derision that eventually hurts America as much as it hurts its former allies.

It is nigh on impossible to invest or trade in these conditions because unless you are in with the Trump team, you won’t know when he will drop his latest brain fart on Truth Social. All it takes is one comment, and Bitcoin drops 60%, or the S&P suddenly craters out of nowhere.

Tariffs work both ways, and ordinary Americans are paying the price as much as the Europeans and the rest of the world.

Don’t mention the $38 trillion debt that needs to be serviced with $1 trillion per year…. Trump never mentions that subject either. All that QE may provide a temporary respite, but in the long run?

Too many cooks…

It is rather ironic that the economy was doing a lot better under Biden because he did not touch anything. The key to running the economy smoothly, it seems, is that being comatose and completely out of it is the best solution. Just let it do its thing; it runs itself. Don’t poke the fucking thing like Trump is doing. Radical changes without thinking things through or consulting the Fed honchos will fuck the economy in the ass — et voila, we have Trumpenomics… a fucking disaster if there ever was one.

Trump, here’s some advice. Stay out of the economy. Stop trying to micromanage and poke the hornet’s nest all the fucking time. Leave it to the Fed. Just go to sleep like Sleepy Joe. Then everything will be fine.

 

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    Former Royal Prince Andrew Pictured Reading Daily Squib Book
    Daily Squib
    Occasus imperiihttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment - proton vpn

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.