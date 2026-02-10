U.S. Achilles Heel: Why Quantitative Easing Is No Longer a Choice

For years, debates about American debt have focused on villains abroad, China dumping US Treasuries, foreign creditors weaponising the dollar, or hostile powers engineering a financial collapse. These are all narratives and symptoms of terminal kalopsia and strategically comforting gaslighting and are also predominantly deceptive.

The United States is NOT vulnerable because China is selling off its debt. In fact, China no longer holds enough US Treasuries to trigger systemic collapse, and even a large sell-off would likely be absorbed by global markets hungry for liquidity and ostensibly safe assets. The dollar would wobble like a drunk but certainly — not die.

Self-inflicted harm

The real problem intrinsically lies at home, and it is far more dangerous.

The cacestogenous United States has accumulated an edacious debt pile approaching $40 trillion, and the cost of servicing that debt has quietly crossed a historic threshold of $1 trillion per annum. There’s also a mere $210 trillion of liabilities the US government cannot fulfil.

The Teflon Don, over the last 12 months from January 2025, has added over $2.25 trillion to the national debt and is spending money like water. Annual interest payments are now close to and, in some periods, exceeding military spending. Forget about political opinion or all that geopolitical guff; this is simple maths.

When borrowing costs were near zero, sure, the debt was manageable, but in a world of structurally higher interest rates, it is not. In this respect, the US is in a filipendulous situation with only one answer to its self-inflicted wound.

At this point, governments like the US face only three options: default, austerity, or monetisation.

Default is unthinkable for a reserve-currency issuer. Sustained austerity is politically impossible in a mass democracy. That leaves monetisation, or that lovely set of words called ‘quantitative easing’, the polite term used for printing money out of nothing to absorb government debt.

Quantitative easing, once sold as an emergency measure, has therefore become the endgame and has now become normalised. The next wave of printing Monopoly money will not arrive with dramatic announcements or new acronyms; it will come disguised as market stabilisation, liquidity support, or ‘temporary interventions’. Yields will be managed with banks and pension funds forced into holding the toxic government debt. That’s when the ugly head of higher inflation will rear its ugly head. Think the cost of living is bad now? Wait till this fucker pops higher and higher… because it will quietly erode liabilities, and not many people will realise what the hell is going on.

This is not a collapse. It is controlled decay

Currencies do not fail overnight; they lose credibility slowly, through negative real yields, financial repression, and the rotting normalisation of policies once considered extreme. Savers are the ones who will have to pay for this unholy shit. Asset holders will be protected. Governments will survive (barely) and limp on.

China’s gradual move away from US debt is not an attack; it is a rational response to this reality. So are gold accumulation, alternative settlement systems, and regional trade arrangements. None of these will end the dollar. Together, over time, they mark a world adjusting to the limits of fiscal and monetary physics. The rubber band, however, is being stretched so far that eventually it may snap back, and this is, of course, the greatest fear of central banks.

You can gaslight narratives; you can manipulate politics, but you cannot cheat the cold hard facts of mathematics. When debt grows faster than productive capacity and interest costs outpace growth, the conclusion is not ideological — it is inevitable.

The question is no longer whether there will be more quantitative easing; it is how quietly it will be done and who will pay for it.

We all know the answer to the latter part of that question — YOU will pay for it.

Remember, when the USA sneezes, the rest of the world catches a cold. In this case, however, it could be a terminal case of pneumonia — a slow, prolonged death compounded by frenzied fits of frothing at the mouth rabies.