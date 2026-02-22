DRUG WAR: Don’t Mention El Mencho Who Just Got Whacked

It’s all kicking off in Mexico as major cartel kingpin El Mencho (real name: Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes), leader of Jalisco New Generation Cartel has been offed by Mexican security forces aided by the US.

CJNG Cartel

The 59-year-old cartel boss’s death has sparked off a war in the Jalisco region, with many foreign tourists in resorts trapped.

Airports shut down, military getting involved, power may soon be cut, our resort is surrounded by burning cars, the situation is intense! pic.twitter.com/7Jo3RGMZCF — Dan Dicks (@DanDicksPFT) February 22, 2026

Not special forces. These are members of a drug cartel in Mexico, armed like a military unit. pic.twitter.com/KGBHxEektg — Creepy.org (@creepydotorg) February 22, 2026

According to the Secretariat of Finance and Public Credit in Mexico City, the cartel has territory within the regions of Jalisco, Nayarit, Aguascalientes, Colima, Guanajuato, Veracruz, Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sonora, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Zacatecas, the Islas Marías, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Quintana Roo, Chiapas, Tabasco, Querétaro, Tamaulipas, Hidalgo, San Luis Potosí, Edomex, Morelos and Puebla.

CJNG is considered by the Mexican government to be one of the most dangerous criminal organisations in Mexico and the most powerful drug cartel in Mexico. It is also considered the cartel with the most paramilitary firepower.

BREAKING: Puerto Vallarta is under siege. ​The kingpin El Mencho is dead, and his soldiers have turned Jalisco into a cage. If you’re in a Puerto Vallarta resort right now, The main road is choked with the skeletons of burning buses. That’s your exit, and it’s on fire.… pic.twitter.com/kLschSesY3 — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) February 22, 2026

CJNG is heavily militarised and more violent than other criminal organisations. It has a special operations group for specific types of warfare.

Its hitman training programme is strict and professional. The cartel is best known for its fights against the Zetas and Templarios, it has fought La Resistencia for control of Aguililla, Michoacán and its surrounding territories.

Combatting CJNG is difficult because of police corruption. The retention and hiring of new police officers is poor.

And here is a convoy of CJNG members yelling their loyalty to the leader of CJNG El Mencho back then. Wonder how many of these goons have been arrested or captured by rivals? https://t.co/s9xXXbVssJ pic.twitter.com/yYhDhmAXoz — The_Banned_Vids (@The_Banned_Vids) February 21, 2026