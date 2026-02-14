17.7 C
Chinese AI May Have Just Killed Off Hollywood

BEIJING - China - Hollywood films and studios have just met their reckoning. Chinese AI company and engine, Seedance 2.0.

Daily Squib
By 再见
For years, for decades, Hollywood abandoned scripts and plot lines and settled on the lowest common denominator — special effects and CGI. This strategy may have made studios tried and trusted cash for some of their releases, but it left the entire industry vulnerable to future technological advancements like AI. Churning out hundreds of mediocre and banal superhero films per year was a lazy and easy way of cashing in, but it was the beginning of the final death knell of an industry all out of ideas and good scripts.

Now is the time of reckoning as the easy bucks, low effort, dumbed-down crap churned out by Hollywood studios ad infinitum comes back to completely eviscerate the industry. All that shit can now be replicated by two or three sentence prompts using the Chinese AI engine Seedance 2.0.

The Chinese AI masters have just destroyed Hollywood in one fell swoop.

