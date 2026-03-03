17.7 C
HOLLYWOOD: Jim Carrey Cloned From the Stem Cells of a Chimpanzee’s Ass Crack

LOS ANGELES - USA - A profound scientific experiment has had former actor Jim Carrey cloned from a chimpanzee.

jim carrey clone

Scientists at the University of Kentucky Fry biological research facility have confirmed that Hollywood actor Jim Carrey was cloned from the stem cells of a chimpanzee’s ass crack.

“Through the genetic cloning transfer process, we managed to create the entity you call “Jim Carrey”.

“We are proud to present the profound news that we have successfully cloned an exact replica of the former Hollywood actor from the stem cells of a wild chimpanzee’s asshole. Behold! It’s alive!!!”

The scientific community is astounded at the profound scientific milestone by the research team at Kentucky Fry University in Alabama.

No one knows what happened to the real Jim Carrey or cares for that matter.

What happens after this? The research team are planning to clone Rosie O’Donnell from a pig’s scrotum.

 

