Labour Councillor Who Sent Pics of Penis to Girl, 13, Helped Draft “Online Safety Act”

BARNET - England - Another Labour councillor has been convicted for trying to have sex with a minor.

Sometimes stories are so beyond satire that they can only be looked upon with sheer awe at their audacity and ridiculousness. Certainly, mass hypocrisy is something the Labour Party is known for; however, leftists and far-left Marxists do not comprehend the enormity of these things because they are completely blinded by their confirmation bias built into their ideological programming. That’s why a Labour councillor, touted by Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves, sending pics of his knob to a 13-year-old girl will pretty much go ignored in the press.

The fact that this lowlife piece of shit helped draft Labour’s flagship “Online Safety Act” is neither here nor there; it is naturally kept under lock and key—not even whispered in hushed tones.

In a guilty plea this week, 30-year-old Liron Velleman admitted to trying to have sex with a minor and trying to get a minor to view pornographic material.

Enquiring about whether she was ‘home alone’, seeing her in school uniform and requesting pictures of her in her panties, Velleman thought he was talking to a 13-year-old girl. He also sent a sexual video and pics of his penis. As it turned out, he was corresponding with a policeman conducting an internet sting. The offences took place in December 2024.

Don’t forget, Keir Starmer has also awarded a peerage to former communications chief Matthew Doyle despite knowing Doyle remained friends with another Labour councillor charged with child sex offences.

Just another episode in Labour’s Britain that will be conveniently brushed under the rug of inequity and squalor. It’s okay, though; our children are all safe now under Labour’s “Online Safety Act”.

    Breaking News

