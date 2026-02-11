Women and Children Are Not Safe in Labour’s Britain

Over 600 illegals cross the Channel into Britain every single day, as the borders—land, sea, and air—are effectively wide open, and as the luxury hotels, spas, and former barracks are full of men seeking asylum from Third World countries. Do you think Britain’s women and children are safe? Britain’s women and children are now supremely vulnerable to attacks from these elements imported into the country en masse.

Over 65,000 migrants have crossed the Channel since Labour took power 19 months ago

If you are a woman, do you feel safe walking the streets in Britain, especially at nighttime?

If you are a parent, do you think it is safe for your child to walk to school or to go and play with their friends in the park?

Labour’s Britain is now a cesspit of violence, murder and rape roaming the streets, towns and villages; these are violent attacks on Britain’s population; these attacks affect the victims for their entire lives while the mollycoddled illegals are given homes, hotel rooms and luxury stays in 5-star resorts, all at the expense of the taxpayer.

Of course, not every migrant, illegal or not, is a criminal, rapist or murderer, but who the fuck are all these men? No one knows, because they destroy their papers before they cross the Channel. Nothing is being done despite the hollow words of promise from the government. “Smash the gangs?” Utter bullshit.

A Small Selection of “Known” Sexual Assaults and Rapes Under Labour

Epping, Essex (July 2025): A 38-year-old Ethiopian man, housed in an asylum hotel, was arrested on July 8, 2025, and charged with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. He was remanded in custody, with a trial scheduled for August 26, 2025. This incident sparked protests and was highlighted in parliamentary discussions on migrant-related crimes.

Horley, Surrey (May-June 2025): Qais Al-Aswad, a 26-year-old Syrian asylum seeker residing in the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel (used for asylum housing), was convicted of three counts of sexual assault against three different women. The offences occurred between May 23 and June 12, 2025. He received a six-month suspended prison sentence, two years’ suspension, and 200 hours of unpaid work on October 23, 2025.

Oxford (reported in 2025): An individual described as an illegal immigrant housed in a government asylum hotel was convicted of raping a 20-year-old woman in a churchyard. Specific dates were not detailed in reports, but the case was cited as recent in July 2025 parliamentary debates.

Wakefield (reported in 2025): A Sudanese man, housed in a government asylum hotel, was convicted of strangling and attempting to rape a woman in a nightclub toilet. Exact dates were not specified, but it was referenced as a recent example in July 2025 discussions.

Deng Chol Majek (Walsall): In October 2025, Deng Chol Majek, an asylum seeker from Sudan who arrived in the UK via a small boat, was found guilty of murdering Rhiannon Whyte, a 27-year-old hotel worker. Majek stabbed Ms Whyte 23 times with a screwdriver at a railway station in October 2024. Witnesses and CCTV captured Majek behaving in a “callous” manner, dancing and drinking in a car park shortly after the attack. In January 2026, he was sentenced to life imprisonment following a dispute regarding his age, as he claimed to be 19 while prosecutors believed him to be in his mid-20s.

Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur (Derby): Haybe Cabdiraxmaan Nur, a Somali asylum seeker who arrived on a small boat, was jailed for life in October 2025 for the “brutal and callous” murder of a man inside a Lloyds Bank in Derby. Nur, who had previous criminal convictions in Italy and Germany, stabbed 37-year-old Gurvinder Johal in May 2025. Reports indicated that in the hours before the murder, Nur had made threats to kill, which were reported to authorities.

Safi Dawood (London): In November 2025, it was reported that an Afghan refugee, Safi Dawood, 22, was facing a murder trial for the fatal stabbing of a dog walker, 49-year-old Wayne Broadhurst, in Uxbridge, west London, in October 2025.

Ahmad Mulakhil (23, Afghan asylum seeker): Convicted at Warwick Crown Court of abducting and raping a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton, Warwickshire. The attack occurred on July 22, 2025, in a quiet cul-de-sac after he targeted her in a park. He was found guilty of one count of rape (having already pleaded guilty to another rape charge), two counts of sexual assault, child abduction, and taking an indecent video of the victim. The girl reported that he laughed during the assault. Mulakhil had arrived in the UK via small boat four months prior and was living in asylum accommodation. The case sparked protests in Nuneaton over initial police withholding of his nationality and immigration status, leading to a political debate on transparency in migrant-related crimes.

Ahmadreza Khalafi (29, Iranian refugee): Sentenced on February 5, 2026, at St Albans Crown Court to 4.5 years in prison plus 3 years on extended licence for sexually assaulting a 19-year-old woman in Bishop’s Stortford town centre on May 3, 2025. He approached the victim while she was playing hide-and-seek with friends, assaulted her over a prolonged period, and was described by the judge as a “predator” who “didn’t know the difference between right and wrong. ” Khalafi was initially charged with rape, five counts of sexual assault, and one count of sexual assault by penetration but pleaded guilty to reduced charges. He entered the UK illegally on a lorry in July 2024 and was granted refugee status.

Shahram Ibrehemi (20, Iranian asylum seeker): Convicted of raping a 13-year-old girl in a Hull hotel room (Yorkshire). Reports emerged on February 11, 2026, indicating a recent jury verdict at Grimsby Crown Court. Ibrehemi, along with co-defendant Riley Smith (19, UK national), lured the intoxicated girl to the hotel where she was repeatedly raped. Ibrehemi admitted guilt early. He arrived in the UK as a 17-year-old refugee from Iran, smuggled by people traffickers, and was living in immigration accommodation. Sentencing details are not yet public, but the case highlights vulnerabilities in asylum housing.

Most crimes in Labour’s Britain are not recorded or covered up, so we will never know the true extent of these vicious crimes.

– 708 charges against asylum seekers in a third of UK asylum hotels over three years, including multiple cases of rape, sexual assault, violence, theft, and arson.

– Foreign nationals make up about 12% of the UK prison population but commit around 20% of rapes, per recent Ministry of Justice data.

– A separate August 2025 report found 211 asylum hotel residents charged with 425 offences in 2025 alone, including 44 sexual offences, 109 violent offences, and 63 theft-related offences.

Britain’s women and children are living their lives in perpetual fear because of Labour’s inadequate and incompetent actions regarding Britain’s open borders and asylum housing.

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH