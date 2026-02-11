17.7 C
London
Wednesday, February 11, 2026
secret satire society
HomeSci/TechIndia Unveils New Begging Robot
Sci/Tech

India Unveils New Begging Robot

NEW DELHI - India - Technological savvy Indians have unveiled their first begging robot to the nation.

Daily Squib
By गंदा भिखारी
ai
indian begging robot

As the world will soon be inundated with cheap Chinese-made robots, it seems they are also trickling down to India as well.

Naturally, the soon-to-be-unemployed Indians are employing the robots to beg for money.

“Soon we will all be unemployed and replaced by Chinese robots, so now we deploy these robots to do begging from people who will also be unemployed soon,” Jagannath Chatterjee, a government automation spokesman, told the Berojagaar Times.

It is not yet known what caste the robots will be designated under the Hindu caste system.

The future looks bright for all the soon-to-be unemployed 1.4 billion Indians, as there will be a further 1.4 billion robots to replace them.

ADVERTISE ON THE DAILY SQUIB

Email advertising (at) dailysquib.co.uk for all your advertising needs.  
  • SUPPORT THE DAILY SQUIB
  • We fight for freedom, justice, satire, and coffee.
    •  
    ai
    Previous article
    Bullied New York Subway Queen Girl is Viral Star
    Daily Squib
    गंदा भिखारीhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

    RELATED ARTICLES

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisment - proton vpn

    NEWS ON THE HOUR

    Load more
    ai

    MORE NEWS

    Load more

    THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

    The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

    squib footer 270

    Breaking News

    Copyright © Daily Squib 2026.

    The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.