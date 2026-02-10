17.7 C
Entertainment

Bullied New York Subway Queen Girl is Viral Star

NEW YORK - USA - Behold, The Subway Queen is born from the ashes of bullied harassment and made into a viral social media star.

Daily Squib
By Lux in tenebris lucet:
ai
The Subway Queen

A new heroine on social media has risen from the ashes of obscurity to become a viral starlet during the faux History Month — The Subway Queen. This girl, this goddess from the New York subway, was harassed viciously by a pack of African American ratchets before stepping off the train onto the platform at her stop.

According to the reports, the abusive bullying scene lasted for more than 15 minutes as the pack of African Americans mercilessly taunted, harassed and insulted this innocent lady.

It is quite ironic that she was holding a book, something the entitled, mollycoddled bullies have probably never opened.

As she was exiting the train, the girl leaned towards the doorframe and said the Latin word for “black” at her attackers — a total nightmare then ensued in the carriage as the pack of malevolent ratchet bullies tried to open the doors of the train even though it was moving. Of course, we do not condone saying the Latin word for “black”, for it is forbidden, but…

The final beautiful chef’s kiss of a moment occurred when she waved at the odious bullies from the platform, a final insult to the vile cowardly pack of screeching hyenas.

Walked off like a boss. Checkmate.

That was enough for the girl to become a social media star, with the young American woman already being dubbed The Subway Queen online.

Everyone in the Squib office now wants to marry this courageous woman who fought back from the daily onslaught and fatigue.

 

    3 COMMENTS

    3. All it took is 1 word for them to chimp out and become feral, trying to break open the subway door. Like they’re infested with a zombie virus or something. Completely unhinged violent behavior.

      Wholly incompatible with civilization. We can’t coexist with this.

