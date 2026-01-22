17.7 C
Macron: “I cannot stand bullies!”

DAVOS - Switzerland - French President Emmanuel Macron was wearing some odd sunglasses throughout the WEF meeting in the Swiss resort. He also revealed that he does not like bullies.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron sporting two black eyes behind his shiny sunglasses at the WEF Davos meeting this year, has declared that he does not care much for bullies.

It is not known who gave the French president his black eyes, but his wife Brigitte Macron was close to the podium at the time of his speech and was sporting some pretty bruised knuckles.

On the other side of the podium was the Teflon Don, otherwise known as the President of the United States. His clenched fists and mean face sure told a few stories.

Macron, ever the greasy sleazebag, is known to be courteous and charming in front of people, but as soon as their back is turned, he always gets out the knives for a serious session of backstabbing and malicious gossip. Maybe, they’re not “bullies” maybe they’re just fighting back.

