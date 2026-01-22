17.7 C
The Editor Starts His Own Substack

LONDON - England - The editor has joined Substack where he is sharing a lot of important inconsequential information and literature.

By The Editor
Hello, it’s the editor here. Yes, I have started my own Substack, a little sojourn away from the Daily Squib.

Some of it will be poetic, some of it will be mere thoughts, some of it may even be art, who knows?

If you like reading interesting words, then don’t go to my Substack — Joke…ha, ha, hah.

I like to use English words that are outdated, and old, and I enjoy the literary journey of searching for and finding some ancient English word that has acquired quite a lot of dust on it, or it’s just an interesting word rarely used. I collect dictionaries (geek), therefore, reviving some of these Olde eloquent words in 2026 gives me a little joy, and why not, you coprophagous grinagog? Why did these certain words fall out of favour in the first place? For me, it’s akin to playing an old scratchy record from 1936 or something like that…

Please join me on my Substack if you so wish, or not, let us explore the multitude of useless and useful data flying around at any given time.

Who knows you could also get a few trading tips, interesting opinions, insights, guitar licks, paintings or a soliloquy — eh, it’s better than getting a kick up the bum…innit.

https://auresenbel.substack.com/p/flowers-from-hell

