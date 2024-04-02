17.7 C
Entertainment

Shoppers are Going Wild For this Insane AND Stylish ‘bunion-busting’ Book Loved by Celebs – Readers Call it ‘life-changing’

SHOPPING: Purposefully designed for satire, the Daily Squib Anthology has become the go-to book brand for thousands of shoppers and loved by celebs.

Daily Squib
By Not The Ed
buy squib book
daily squib book shoppers

Blazing the trail for those with chronic flatulence and bunions, the brand has racked up thousands of impressive testimonies, largely thanks to their blend of satire and dark humour. If hundreds of thousands of shoppers like the product, that’s a sure-fire guarantee right there.

The British brand has created a range of books, books, books and books for men and women with wide foreheads, big brains and the ability to discern fact from fiction. And they don’t compromise on style, either.

Hailed as ‘extremely satirical’ by readers, the book has even become a mainstay on the red carpet, with dead celebrities like Henry Kissinger, Oliver Reed, Serge Gainsbourg and Groucho Marx spotted by Jesus himself in heaven.

Thanks to the clever anatomically contoured and padded front cover along with the hidden bunion busting contents, this book could be the hack to keep you off your feet throughout spring as you stretch out on the sofa and do fuck all.

And there’s a style for all shoppers, whether that’s for the office, walks in the parks or on an overcrowded sewage ridden beach in Benidorm slurping some cheap cocktail with a bulbous Blue Bottle fly swimming in it.

Here is the editor-approved pick for spring:

The Daily Squib Anthology

A book that is sure to be a versatile spring staple, and now those with acute psoriasis of the liver, wide feet or chronic haemorrhoids don’t have to compromise on style thanks to the Daily Squib Anthology.

The book features tonnes of satire and insane prophecies that somehow came true, all jammed into a compact little package that you can take anywhere (no need for a USB charging cable or Wi-Fi connection).

This book also minimises the appearance of any idiots or arseholes that may be lingering around you at any time, all you have to do if you are in poor company is take the book out and read the funny articles transporting you to another zone.

https://curtis-press.com/product/the-daily-squib-anthology-from-2007-to-2022/

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Daily Squib
Not The Ed

NEWS ON THE HOUR

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book.

Squib book
