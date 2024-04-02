Blazing the trail for those with chronic flatulence and bunions, the brand has racked up thousands of impressive testimonies, largely thanks to their blend of satire and dark humour. If hundreds of thousands of shoppers like the product, that’s a sure-fire guarantee right there.

The British brand has created a range of books, books, books and books for men and women with wide foreheads, big brains and the ability to discern fact from fiction. And they don’t compromise on style, either.

Hailed as ‘extremely satirical’ by readers, the book has even become a mainstay on the red carpet, with dead celebrities like Henry Kissinger, Oliver Reed, Serge Gainsbourg and Groucho Marx spotted by Jesus himself in heaven.

Thanks to the clever anatomically contoured and padded front cover along with the hidden bunion busting contents, this book could be the hack to keep you off your feet throughout spring as you stretch out on the sofa and do fuck all.

And there’s a style for all shoppers, whether that’s for the office, walks in the parks or on an overcrowded sewage ridden beach in Benidorm slurping some cheap cocktail with a bulbous Blue Bottle fly swimming in it.

Here is the editor-approved pick for spring:

The Daily Squib Anthology

A book that is sure to be a versatile spring staple, and now those with acute psoriasis of the liver, wide feet or chronic haemorrhoids don’t have to compromise on style thanks to the Daily Squib Anthology.

The book features tonnes of satire and insane prophecies that somehow came true, all jammed into a compact little package that you can take anywhere (no need for a USB charging cable or Wi-Fi connection).

This book also minimises the appearance of any idiots or arseholes that may be lingering around you at any time, all you have to do if you are in poor company is take the book out and read the funny articles transporting you to another zone.

https://curtis-press.com/product/the-daily-squib-anthology-from-2007-to-2022/