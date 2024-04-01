17.7 C
It’s Our Traditional Day Off

LONDON - England - The Daily Squib was formed on 1st April 2007, and today is our traditional day off.

By The Ed
april fools

Hello dear readers, and non readers. Today is April 1st, and is thus a designated traditional day off for Le Daily Squib. While others are gallivanting around doing April Fool’s jokes, we at the Squib receive a much-needed day off.

Therefore, we shall be down the pub getting totally blootered and maybe end up catatonic.

One day off in an entire year is all we are granted, so we will naturally use the time wisely.

Have fun on April Fool’s.

