New German Football Team Kit is a Hit With Fans

The new Schutzstaffel (SS) German football team kit is a huge hit with fans who are now buying the shirts by the thousand.

“Ve haff never seen such a demanden for ein shirts! Ze Jugend Brigade hass championed ze fussball shirt with great Abbeförderung,” the German football team’s coach revealed on Tuesday.

Our reporter was however refused entry to the grand unveiling of the new German football team kit on Monday.

“Your papers are not in order! Get out Britisher Schweinhund. Take him away!”

The barred journalist was then taken away by a troop of football fans all wearing the No. 44 shirt and has not been seen since.

According to officials at the event, our reporter had mislaid his Abstammungsnachweis (genealogical certificate) to prove his Aryan descent.

The Obergruppenführer of the team was not available for comment.