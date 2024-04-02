17.7 C
London
Wednesday, April 3, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldNew German Football Team Kit is a Hit With Fans
World

New German Football Team Kit is a Hit With Fans

NIEDERKIRCHNERSTRAßE - Germany - The new German football team kit has taken fans by storm, many storming the HQ of the Sicherheitspolizei to buy it.

Daily Squib
By Hermann Böring
buy squib book
Nazi Schutzpolizei German football team kit

The new Schutzstaffel (SS) German football team kit is a huge hit with fans who are now buying the shirts by the thousand.

“Ve haff never seen such a demanden for ein shirts! Ze Jugend Brigade hass championed ze fussball shirt with great Abbeförderung,” the German football team’s coach revealed on Tuesday.

Our reporter was however refused entry to the grand unveiling of the new German football team kit on Monday.

“Your papers are not in order! Get out Britisher Schweinhund. Take him away!”

The barred journalist was then taken away by a troop of football fans all wearing the No. 44 shirt and has not been seen since.

According to officials at the event, our reporter had mislaid his Abstammungsnachweis (genealogical certificate) to prove his Aryan descent.

The Obergruppenführer of the team was not available for comment.

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Shoppers are Going Wild For this Insane AND Stylish ‘bunion-busting’ Book Loved by Celebs – Readers Call it ‘life-changing’
Next article
Scottish Gulag: Kids Bribed to Snitch on Parents With Deep Fried Mars Bars
Daily Squib
Hermann Böringhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group
daily squib FB Group

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »