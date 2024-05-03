Elon Musk to Lift X Ban on Neo-Nazi Leader But Daily Squib is Still Banned

Supposed “free speech” advocate Elon Musk is to lift the X Ban on deluded Mexican Neo-Nazi incel leader Nick Fuentes but satire site the Daily Squib is still banned on the platform.

The Daily Squib was permanently shadowbanned by Twitter X and no specific reason was given for the banning.

It seems that groups like ISIS, HAMAS, the Taliban and Neo-Nazis like Fuentes are lauded over a satirical newspaper that simply writes satire. The Taliban have even been given a blue check mark by Musk, as will no doubt Fuentes.

Maybe Elon Musk and his staff do not even understand what satire is in their ignorance, and have no comprehension of irony or rhetoric, who knows what goes through their deranged minds? In their closed-off blinkered world, everything has to be literal and there is no room for comedy or satire.

Antisemitic white nationalist Christian fascist Nick Fuentes says that when his America First movement takes power, all non-Christians will be executed: “When we take power, they need to be given the death penalty … They must be absolutely annihilated when we take power.” pic.twitter.com/V9nVJC8Xf6 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) December 11, 2023

Who would have thought, the Daily Squib is seen more of a threat than ISIS, HAMAS, the Taliban and Neo-Nazis on Elon Musk’s “free speech” X?