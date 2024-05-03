17.7 C
London
Friday, May 3, 2024
secret satire society
HomeWorldElon Musk to Lift X Ban on Neo-Nazi Leader But Daily Squib...
World

Elon Musk to Lift X Ban on Neo-Nazi Leader But Daily Squib is Still Banned

SILICON VALLEY - USA - Elon Musk is to lift the ban on Neo-Nazi leader Nick Fuentes, but the Daily Squib is still banned from X.

Daily Squib
By Dainjo Ruse
elon musk nick fuentes neo-nazi

Supposed “free speech” advocate Elon Musk is to lift the X Ban on deluded Mexican Neo-Nazi incel leader Nick Fuentes but satire site the Daily Squib is still banned on the platform.

DAILY SQUIB SHADOWBANNED TWITTER XThe Daily Squib was permanently shadowbanned by Twitter X and no specific reason was given for the banning.

It seems that groups like ISIS, HAMAS, the Taliban and Neo-Nazis like Fuentes are lauded over a satirical newspaper that simply writes satire. The Taliban have even been given a blue check mark by Musk, as will no doubt Fuentes.

Maybe Elon Musk and his staff do not even understand what satire is in their ignorance, and have no comprehension of irony or rhetoric, who knows what goes through their deranged minds? In their closed-off blinkered world, everything has to be literal and there is no room for comedy or satire.

Who would have thought, the Daily Squib is seen more of a threat than ISIS, HAMAS, the Taliban and Neo-Nazis on Elon Musk’s “free speech” X?

 

twitter-x-free-speech-neo-nazi-nick-fuentes-musk

  Daily Squib Book

  DAILY SQUIB BOOK The Perfect Gift or can also be used as a doorstop. Grab a piece of internet political satire history encapsulating 15 years of satirical works. The Daily Squib Anthology REVIEWS: "The author sweats satire from every pore" | "Overall, I was surprised at the wit and inventedness of the Daily Squib Compendium. It's funny, laugh out loud funny" | "Would definitely recommend 10/10" | "This anthology serves up the choicest cuts from a 15-year reign at the top table of Internet lampoonery" | "Every time I pick it up I see something different which is a rarity in any book"
Previous article
Local Elections: Murder at the Polls For Rishi Sunak
Next article
Local Election: Rishi Sunak Thinking About Taking a Flight to Rwanda
Daily Squib
Dainjo Rusehttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

NEWS ON THE HOUR

Load more
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press
curtis-press

MORE NEWS

Load more

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

Squib book
squib footer 270

Breaking News

Copyright © Daily Squib 2024.

The Daily Squib is a curious satirical parody newspaper offering breaking news, political satire, comedy, investigative journalism, opinion and celebrity news.

Translate »