Once Again the Drums of War Beat Louder – But is Anyone Listening?

Numerous times the Daily Squib prophesy of 2011 has shown to be coming closer but this time we can see it is almost upon us, yet many people and governments are blind to what is happening. The West is caught in a stupor, caught dumbfounded in the headlights as they flounder to respond to the aggressive and bold stances of our enemies. Unfortunately, under weak leaders like Obama, May, Cameron, Biden — pariah nations like China, Russia, N. Korea, Afghanistan, Syria and Iran have been allowed to grow their military forces, and to do as they please. The drums of war beat louder and louder.

The Daily Squib prophesises through satire, and thus we accurately predict the future, whether we like it or not. The future can be deemed as good or bad in any circumstance, for example a global war can be seen ultimately as a time of change from old to new, a transition utilising positive destruction. Alternatively, it can be seen as a time of great suffering and an awful cost to humanity/environment/wildlife.

In every analysis of any action, there is either good or bad, or really good, or really bad. Everything of course involves semantics and different interpretations from multiple angles and from different people.

In our second 2018 spoof Kissinger interview, we utilised this satirical format to illustrate the plan for the future, and since Kissinger’s death it is strangely becoming more prevalent in the world stage, especially with Iran’s attack on Israel last night.

In our last conversation I spoke of the key to war. This key is Iran, and its catalyst was Iraq and Syria. One must remember that a conflict with Iran is effectively a conflict with Russia and China, and soon they will enter the fray, as was prophesied. We, the United States have been baiting the Russians and Chinese for some time, and slowly they are getting the message. They will be forced to make their move sooner than later. The supreme land of Eretz Ha’Avot, our motherland, our home will fight with all its might now to cleanse the Middle East of threats to Israel. This is the time to cut out the tumour that has haunted us for so long, and Bibi, my protégé, will take no prisoners.

The first spoof Kissinger satirical interview of 2011 created the base framework for the accurate prediction, and much of what we postulated and predicted is coming into fruition right now and further into the future.

The United States is baiting China and Russia, and the final nail in the coffin will be Iran, which is, of course, the main target of Israel. We have allowed China to increase their military strength and Russia to recover from Sovietization, to give them a false sense of bravado, this will create an all together faster demise for them. We’re like the sharp shooter daring the noob to pick up the gun, and when they try, it’s bang bang. The coming war will be so severe that only one superpower can win, and that’s us folks. This is why the EU is in such a hurry to form a complete superstate because they know what is coming, and to survive, Europe will have to be one whole cohesive state. Their urgency tells me that they know full well that the big showdown is upon us.

Iran, the Straits of Hormuz, and Israel are the key to this explosive mix of geopolitical, religious, diorama, all of these events link globally.

It is just that last stepping stone, i.e. Iran which will really tip the balance. How long can China and Russia stand by and watch America clean up? The great Russian bear and Chinese sickle will be roused from their slumber and this is when Israel will have to fight with all its might…

We personally do not want any of this, but we were presented by these premonitions and thought we would publish them at the time as a warning, as an aid for those who also maybe may have felt something was afoot. If you had been preparing since 2011 as a nation, then maybe you will survive. If you had been preparing as an individual or family, then maybe you will survive what comes.

Satire is a powerful and fearful tool utilised throughout history and must never be denigrated or dismissed because in essence it is a magical literary force with an intricacy that cannot be defined with ease, and should thus be respected for its divine power to sometimes accurately foresee the future.