Local Election: Rishi Sunak Thinking About Taking a Flight to Rwanda

LONDON - England - Beleaguered PM Rishi Suank is thinking of taking a one-way flight to Rwanda after the local election results.

By Dee Zastur
After the worst Tory local election results in over 50 years, unelected Conservative leader Rishi Sunak is considering taking a flight to Rwanda himself.

“After viewing the local elections for my party with me as supposed leader, I have taken the decision to fly one-way to Rwanda and stay there indefinitely,” Sunak told the BBC on Friday.

During the flight, the beleaguered PM might even sit next to one of those $1.8 million Rwanda deportees he is so fond of.

“I will talk to them about the vagaries of crossing the Channel in a rubber dinghy and why they have a full beard despite claiming to be an 8-year-old child.”

Unfortunately for the Tories, the solid drubbing they received in the local election where they are set to lose over 500 seats will most probably be repeated in the General Election.

Mr. Sunak added: “Maybe when I am in my room in Rwanda cooking some ramen noodles for my supper and watching Rwandan TV, I will think back on those days when I used to be prime minister. Hey, at least I lasted longer than Liz Truss.”

Daily Squib
Dee Zasturhttps://www.dailysquib.co.uk

