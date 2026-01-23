17.7 C
London
Friday, January 23, 2026
secret satire society
World

Russia Joins Trump’s “Bored of Peace”

DAVOS - Switzerland - Russia is the first country to join up to Trump's new organisation, the "Bored of Peace".

Daily Squib
By Lucius Pan
trump nuclear BBC $10 BILLION bored of peace

The ‘Bored of Peace’ is a new organisation created by President Trump after he was refused a Nobel Peace Prize by Norway, and he threatened to invade Greenland, and annex Canada.

Witnessing a 79-year-old narcissist having a tantrum over some inconsequential little prize trophy is truly a wondrous thing.

To join the organisation, you need to be essentially bored of peace in the world, and Russia, a country led by Vladimir Putin, the Butcher of Moscow was a prime candidate after his illegal invasion of Ukraine, otherwise known as the ‘meat grinder‘.

Donald Trump has withdrawn an invitation for Canada to join his Bored of Peace after a public spat with Mark Carney, and besides Canadians are relatively peaceful except for the ice hockey ring.

Speaking at Davos, Switzerland, President Trump said that Russia joining the organisation was a “great boost to World War 3” and “many other nations across the globe will soon be forced to join up”.

Here’s to more war, folks, just because the Norwegians did not give one man some cheap trinket prize. Remember what happened when another guy was denied a place in art school some time ago? Hmm, wonder who that was?

The USA will be okay though folks because they will have that beautiful Golden Dome, but the rest of you? Meh…

THE DAILY SQUIB ANTHOLOGY

The definitive book of Juvenalian satire and uncanny prophesies that somehow came true. This is an anthology encompassing 15 years of Squib satire on the internet compiled and compressed into one tiddly book. Buy the Book Now!

