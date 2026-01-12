17.7 C
Racist Russians Using Tricked Africans as Cannon Fodder in Ukraine

DONETSK - Ukraine - Racist Russians are using young African men as cannon fodder in the Ukraine war.

Poor Africans enticed by promises of money are being lured to the front lines of Ukraine/Russia conflict and used as cannon fodder for the illegal Russian military invasion of Ukraine.

Russians call the Africans “coal”, “monkeys”, and “baboons” as they are forced at gunpoint into suicide missions, sometimes with mines strapped to their bodies, or sent into combat with no weapons. They are just told to go forward, “Davai”, “Go!”.

The horrific death waiting for the tricked Africans is a testament to the cruel, brutal practices of a Russian Imperial army that has no limits to their inhumanity.

Disposable Cannon Fodder

Russia has a large presence in Africa, as does China, who utilise economic incentives to lure young African men to Russia with lucrative “security” jobs. When they arrive in Russia, their passports are confiscated, and they are sent to the Ukrainian front lines to die horrific deaths.

The average life expectancy of many of those pushed into the front line by the Russians is two weeks, and that is if they are lucky.

Governmental corruption within many African countries allows this insidious crime to continue, as many officials receive large kickbacks from Russian agents to recruit through scams the young African men as “cannon fodder” for the Russians.

Russia is even recruiting young South African ARMA gamers to fight in its war against Ukraine using the online gaming platform Discord. The scam offered the men lucrative military contracts, Russian citizenship, and educational opportunities to attract participants.

In one video, a Russian military officer says that the Africans are happy as long as they are given “bananas”, and then says in Russian, “goodbye, monkeys”.

  Do you value freedom?

Do you value freedom?
