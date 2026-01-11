VIX is Still Low Despite Recent Events

Maybe things are still groggy for the VIX index, maybe it had a few drinks too many this festive period, but it’s pretty low and just ambling along. This is despite the Trump team starting the new year with an almighty bang — we have mass invasions and military operations, Venezuela, Greenland, Iran all in the works. We have mass riots in America after the death by ICE of a social justice activist, we also have other things brewing up in the unholy pot of confusion, but the VIX is not shifting. As for XAU, that’s trotting along and resuming its ascent after a brief drop in December, possibly a shitload of profit taking at the end of the year.

Ukraine and Russia are still on the go, as is the ridiculous idea that having NATO troops stationed directly next to the Russian border would do anything but increase tensions. There will not be any peace there any time soon, it seems.

The quantitative easing is ploughing on as many Western nations try to stave off the bonds men, so despite what the fundamentals are looking like, this could be a buy for a while for the markets until the realisation of what is really going on hits the sheep.

As for Greenland, the Danish military has 44 tanks, 34 helicopters and 16 naval ships for their whole country. As much as Denmark, and the Danish, are loved, it seems they need to start building up their army sharpish. It’s not only for Uncle Trump, but for the Orcs looking on from the East.

Within this mishmash of global shenanigans — the UK under Starmer is weak, insignificant and irrelevant.

Basically, the situation room says — don’t shit your pants just yet, wait and see,