Double Plus Good News: 700 Pharmacies Forced to Close by Labour

Comrades, we have some more exciting and beneficial news for you. Over 700 pharmacies have been forced to close thanks to Commissar Reeves‘ punitive tax rises, business rates and NI pay increases. The Labour Party is proud of its record in punishing all forms of enterprise, wealth, asset acquisition, commerce, and aspiration.

The best part about pharmacies closing is that more pensioners and elderly will die, because many are not compatible to use the internet or such things as smartphones. In the People’s Republic of Soviet Britain, being old and decrepit with illnesses is a punishable offence, and we are doing our best to punish these people as much as possible.

We hope more pensioners and elderlies will die earlier so that the Big State can acquire the assets of these people and redistribute their wealth to our state salaries, pensions and to the feckless benefits recipients.

If you need medicine and there are no more pharmacies near you, tough luck. Have a nice fucking day.